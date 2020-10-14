Alby, Ida Crews



February 8, 1928 - October 8, 2020



Mrs. Ida Crews Alby, the daughter of the late Harvey and Cornelia Crews, was born on February 8, 1928 in Advance, NC. She attended Davie County Training School, and on October 8, 2020, she completed her course and answered her final earthly call. She was a homemaker, proud mother of two sons, Harold and William, the wife of John Wesley Alby and a loving grandmother.



Much of her career was spent caring for staff and students in the Davie County School System. She was a long term member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Advance. Active in her community for many years, she was an early member of the Samaritan Club of Advance and volunteered for many of its worthy projects. A celebrity in her hometown, she was named Mrs. Advance in an Advance Christmas parade.



Forever to cherish her memory and share her legacy with future generations are: sons, Harold E. Crews and William S. (Belinda) Crews; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, church members, and friends.



Funeral services will be private. Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home and Thursday from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Advance, NC. Interment will be in Piney Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.