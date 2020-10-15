Menu
Donna Reynolds
Reynolds, Donna

July 30, 1956 - October 9, 2020

Dr. Donna Reynolds, 64, of W-S, NC transitioned to Heaven the morning of October 9, 2020. Born in NYC on July 30, 1956, the middle daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Walker, Dr. Reynolds lived a joyful life, fulfilling successful entrepreneurial consumer and educational businesses. Her highest achievement was her doctorate in Divinity. She was preceded in her transition by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Walker; and her twins, Gabriel and Gabriella Beasley from her first marriage to Terry Beasley, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Reynolds; daughter, Teresa Beasley; son, Terry Beasley, Jr. (Nytia); son, Eddie Reynolds II; and granddaughter in-womb, Nomi Beasley. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm – 5:00pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020. A public celebration of life ceremony will be held from 9:30am – 11:30am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 205 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
