Tuttle, Roy Jackson



December 15, 1933 - October 13, 2020



Roy Jackson Tuttle, 86, of King, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born December 15, 1933, he was the son of Ernest and Esther Black Tuttle. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son and daughter-in-law, Roy "Buck" (Jennifer) Tuttle; two daughters and sons-in-law, "Cookie" (David) Smith, Wanda (Steve) Buchenauer; seven grandchildren, Allen Tuttle, Melissa (Josh) Holder, Wendy Adkins, Mindy (Daniel) Luffman, George Adkins, Ray Buchenauer, and LeeAnn Buchenauer; nineteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Grady Tuttle; and two sisters, Mildred Butner and Nellie Pursley.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Newman Tuttle; a son, Danny Ray Tuttle; a brother, William Tuttle; and two sisters-in-law, Audrey Tuttle and Annie Mae Tuttle.



A man of great work-ethic, he was employed by RJ Reynolds for 38 years. When not at work, he loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Fishing was a joy he shared with his family as well as watching football on television.



Mr. Tuttle will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel from 12:00-5:00 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 to Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:00-2:00.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Dr. Fred Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Baptist Church.



The family asks that all in attendance, please wear masks and practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We ask if anyone isn't feeling well, may have been exposed to the virus, or running a fever, please refrain from attending the service.



Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Tuttle family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.