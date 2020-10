Settle, Annie Mae



May 31, 1921 - October 13, 2020



Annie Settle died on October 13, 2020. She was born to John Q. Anderson and Lillie F. Anderson on May 31, 1921 in Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Carter and Margaret Chappelle, as well as her daughter Diane McGuire. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Eugene F. Settle, and her son, Michael Settle. She is also survived by three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. No services are being held.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.