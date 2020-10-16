Menu
Billy Hairston
Hairston, Billy

June 28, 1936 - October 12, 2020

Mr. Billy Hairston was born June 28, 1936 and transitioned to his eternal home in Heaven on October 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.