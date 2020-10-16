Edwards, William Buford
May 31, 1930 - October 13, 2020
William Buford Edwards, 90, passed away peacefully at home on October 13th after an extended illness. A South Carolina native, Buford served in the Navy then graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. While at Clemson, Buford met his soulmate, Betty, and they soon began their fantastic, loving journey of 66 years of marriage. Buford enjoyed a successful 30-year career with Duke Power Company and joyfully chose to retire at 55 as a Division Manager to pursue his many passions, including art, travel and sports.
A true renaissance man, Buford was just as comfortable at Reynolda House providing art tours as a volunteer docent as he was at a football stadium, drenched in bright orange, cheering on his beloved Clemson Tigers. He was famous for his homemade South Carolina BBQ chicken, country ham biscuits, and apple pie and could repair anything with duct tape, wire, and a decent pair of pliers. Blessed with a shared love for travel, Buford and Betty camped and hiked their way across much of the United States. They also enjoyed many art and architecture tours of Europe. Back at home, Buford took oil painting classes at the Sawtooth Center and was active in his church and the community. He was a Past President and Paul Harris Fellow with Stratford Rotary Club, Past President and exhibiting member of Associated Artists, and with Betty, regularly attended theater and symphony performances and enjoyed nearly 30 years as Wake Forest Season ticket holders.
Buford's life was defined by faith, love of family and friends, insatiable intellectual curiosity, and a fantastic sense of humor that ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous. He had a warm, social personality that put everyone at ease, was humble, and a deceptively deep thinker. Profoundly spiritual, Buford was an active member of Maple Spring United Methodist church and shared his faith by teaching adult Sunday School classes for many years. In his own words from a blessing he wrote for a Christmas gathering: "Our heavenly Father, during this season, we ask that you sharpen our hearing, so that above the noise of war, strife and sin of every kind, we may still hear the words of the angels, as they sing of peace on earth and good will toward men. May we speak cheerfully, for the world is sad enough already. May we speak of faith, for the world has enough ignorance and doubt, and may we speak of happiness, for the world has enough discontent and sorrow."
Buford is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Maria Warner and husband Joe, Lisa Brown and husband Dave, and Aleta Schroeder and husband Scott; grandchildren, Sarah Warner and partner Tim, Joseph Warner, Costen Warner and wife Jenna Lynn; great-grandchildren, Sasha and Maggie; and sister, Shelbia Painter and husband Cecil.
There will be a private service for immediate family only. Memorial donations can be made to Maple Spring United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
