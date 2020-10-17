Holder, Virginia Estelle



October 15, 1928 - October 15, 2020



Mrs. Virginia Estelle Lane Holder, 92, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Rose Tara. She was born in Stokes County October 15, 1928 to the late Silas Lane and Sarah Estelle Hauser Lane. Mrs. Holder enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She was known for her delicious cakes and incredible baking skills. Mrs. Holder loved her family and took great care of them. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holder was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Oneal Holder; daughter, Donna H. Boyles and husband, David C.; son, Dale Holder and wife, Donna; three grandchildren: James D. Boyles, Laura Adams (Shawn), and Kayla Gravitt (Thomas); and two great-grandchildren, Kinley Boyles and Holden Adams. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Drew Southern officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the General Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.