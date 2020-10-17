Bender, Jr., John Robert
November 3, 1937 - October 15, 2020
Thomasville – John Robert "Bob" Bender, Jr., 82, died peacefully at Piedmont Crossing on October 15, 2020.
Bob was born on November 3, 1937 the son of the late Dr. John R. and Louise Zimmerman Bender. In addition to his parents, a brother, Harold Bender, also preceded Bob in death.
Bob is survived by Ruth Woodruff Bender, his wife of 59 years; son, John Bender, III (Cindy) of Columbus, OH; daughter, Anne Bender Meyers (Michael) of High Point; brother, Ralph Bender of Houston, TX. He also has his five precious granddaughters, Morgan Ryerson (Craig) of Statesville, Michaela Howell (Patrick) of Raleigh, Bryanna, Emily and Alyssa Bender of Columbus, OH and a great-grandson, Knox Ryerson.
Bob attended Summit and Ardmore Elementary schools in Winston-Salem and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School where he was President of the Class of 1955. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, where he was President during his senior year. After graduation, he entered the United States Army and served in the Medical Corps. Upon his release from the Army, Bob joined the textile firm Burlington Industries in the Personnel Department. During this time, he earned his MBA degree from the Wharton School of Business. He served in various personnel functions with Burlington and other companies in NC, SC, and in New York City. Bob retired as Director of Humans Resources for Stockhausen Inc. (now, Evonik) in Greensboro.
Bob enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, yard work and construction projects. He was a volunteer builder for Habitat for Humanity and regularly delivered Mobile Meals in High Point. Bob served several terms on the Vestry at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and three years as Senior Warden. He was a regular teacher at the Dr. John Bender Worship Center – an outdoor church at Badin Lake that his father helped start in 1954. Bob loved to laugh and enjoyed being with family and friends.
The family will greet friends from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. David Greene officiating. Burial will be held at 4:15 p.m. at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1082 Community Road in Lexington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Salvation Army, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point NC 27263 or to The Second Harvest Food Bank, 3610 Reed Street, Winston-Salem NC 27107.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.