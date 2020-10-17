Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Canter
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Canter, Carolyn

October 27, 1933 - October 13, 2020

Mrs. Carolyn Canter, 86, of King, loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, went to her heavenly home on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sandra Bovender officiating. Carolyn was born October 27, 1933 in Boone, the daughter of Thomas and Essie Tugman. Carolyn loved spending her time with her family, taking care of others and was always smiling that beautiful smile of hers! She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Carolyn is survived by her children: Larry Owens (Sherry) of Reidsville, Sheila Owens, Brenda Owens Perrell, David Owens (Michelle) and Emmett Owens, Jr. (Cathy), all of Winston-Salem, and Lisa Owens Perrell (Tim) of Westfield; sister, (Peggy) Edith Tugman Arey (Donald) of Staunton, VA.; grandchildren, Toby, Jeremy, Dana, Danena, Jenny, Cliff Jr., Johnathan, Tommy, Timothy Jr., Eric, Sierra, Ryan, Thomas Jr., Melissa and Tasha; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to her caregiver Mary and a very special thank you to Maxine Perrell for all she did for Granny! Love you always Mom, Lisa.

Advantage Funerals & Cremations-Greensboro

1900 Vanstory St., Greensboro, NC 27403
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.