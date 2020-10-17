Canter, Carolyn



October 27, 1933 - October 13, 2020



Mrs. Carolyn Canter, 86, of King, loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, went to her heavenly home on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sandra Bovender officiating. Carolyn was born October 27, 1933 in Boone, the daughter of Thomas and Essie Tugman. Carolyn loved spending her time with her family, taking care of others and was always smiling that beautiful smile of hers! She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Carolyn is survived by her children: Larry Owens (Sherry) of Reidsville, Sheila Owens, Brenda Owens Perrell, David Owens (Michelle) and Emmett Owens, Jr. (Cathy), all of Winston-Salem, and Lisa Owens Perrell (Tim) of Westfield; sister, (Peggy) Edith Tugman Arey (Donald) of Staunton, VA.; grandchildren, Toby, Jeremy, Dana, Danena, Jenny, Cliff Jr., Johnathan, Tommy, Timothy Jr., Eric, Sierra, Ryan, Thomas Jr., Melissa and Tasha; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to her caregiver Mary and a very special thank you to Maxine Perrell for all she did for Granny! Love you always Mom, Lisa.



