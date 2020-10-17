Surratt, Noel Cone
October 27, 1927 - October 15, 2020
Walkertown – Mr. Noel Cone Surratt, 92, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on October 27, 1927 in Davidson County to Cone Theodore and Meda Garner Surratt. Noel was a 1944 graduate of Denton High School and later graduated from High Point College. He started teaching school in Rural Hall, however, the majority of his 36-plus-year career was spent at Walkertown. During that time, he also enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball. He loved being outside and enjoyed vegetable gardening and golf. In addition to his parents, Noel was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Kelly Allen Surratt, DDS, and two brothers, C.E. Surratt and G.O. Surratt. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ernestine B. Surratt; two sons, Mark Surratt (Charlene) and Stanley Surratt (Vickie); two grandchildren, Heather D. English (Bill) and Troy H. Surratt (Unity); and one great-grandchild, Grayson Duke Surratt. With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Noel will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 with Pastor Chip Webb and Pastor Gary Mahathey officiating. Due to limitations in public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. Friends may come and sign the register on Sunday from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm as well as on Monday from 9:00am until 11:00 am at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in memory of Noel to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.