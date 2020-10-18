Church, Jerry Lee



June 12, 1937 - October 9, 2020



Jerry Lee Church, 83, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He served his country in the US Air Force and is a member of Liberty Baptist Church.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Jerry (Tonya), Steve (Tina) and Joe Thacker; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Trey, Ashley, Tyler, and Kayla and many brothers and sisters.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to hospice at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave. , Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.