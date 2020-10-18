Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Lee Church
Church, Jerry Lee

June 12, 1937 - October 9, 2020

Jerry Lee Church, 83, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He served his country in the US Air Force and is a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Jerry (Tonya), Steve (Tina) and Joe Thacker; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Trey, Ashley, Tyler, and Kayla and many brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to hospice at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave. , Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.