Hardin, Joan Elizabeth Rash
September 4, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Our Loving Mother was delivered Safe into The Arms of Jesus, Early in the Morning of October 12, 2020. It is of Great Comfort to Know that she is Now Free From Sorrow, Free From Pain, and Dwelling in Sweet Beulah Land…And…Her Faith Has Been Made Sight. She was born on September 4, 1932, in the small farming community of Alexander, located outside of Asheville, North Carolina, the Eldest Child of Ezell Marvin Rash and Annie Jo Scarborough Rash. Momma married Connie Hardin on July 3, 1955, in Randleman, NC. He passed away on October 13, 2009. Her Beloved Children are Eddie (Kathleen), Lewisville, NC; Kelly (Kathy), Winston-Salem, NC; Jody Hardin Welch (Randy), Advance, NC; and Reid (Happy), Durham, Maine. She has Two Beautiful Granddaughters: Ashley Hardin Willis (Hank) and Taylor Hardin (Cameron Grooms), and her Precious Great-Grandsons: Riley and Rowen Willis and Holden Grooms. She is also survived by her Brother, Don (Donna) and Sister, Barbara (aka Bobbie), as well as several loving Nieces and Nephews. Church was a very important part of her life, and she was Blessed to be a Member of both Westview Baptist Church and then Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School in Asheville and from Mars Hill (a Junior College at that time) and UNC Greensboro (then known as Women's College or "WC"). She found employment at Randleman High School as a Vocational Education Teacher. After she married Daddy, they eventually ended up in Winston-Salem, where she was a Kindergarten Teacher at Ardmore Baptist Church. After all of us kids were in school, she started teaching Home Economics and Related Courses at R.J. Reynolds High School. She made Many Lifelong Friends there and they made MANY Wonderful Trips together…Everywhere from Cherry Grove Beach to New York City and Throughout Europe. Momma Joan was an amazingly gifted Gardener…Even the Birds and Squirrels, etc. helped plant seeds in her Mountainbrook Yard. Her favorite pastimes were Gardening, Reading, Playing Bridge and Going ANYWHERE. In her later years, she was Extremely Happy When Spending the month of March at her beloved Finestere By The Sea, in Cherry Grove Beach…Often with her Brother and his Family, her Sister, and many, many friends over the years. And Us Kids, of Course…! The Family would like to Thank Heritage Woods, Clemmons Village II, Southfork, and Hospice for taking such Loving Care of Our Mother over these past few years, as well as the Kind and Faithfully Caring Congregation of Wesley Memorial UMC…You have ALL Been TRULY a BLESSING…to Her AND To Us, Her Grateful Family…XXXOOO… We respectfully request no Flowers. Any Memorials may be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317; The Shepherd's Center of WS (Westview Campus), 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Wesley Memorial UMC, 1210 Bolton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The Family held a Private Graveside Service on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park, in Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.