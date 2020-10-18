Dunlap, Sue
February 21, 1936 - October 14, 2020
Our beloved mama, Sue Neal Dunlap, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 and left this world for her heavenly home. Mama was born to James Madison and Miranda Pegram Neal on February 21, 1936. She was the only daughter, born last with 6 older brothers who have passed on; Clarence, Edwin, Paul, Foy, James and Lewis Neal. Our daddy, Jack Clayton Dunlap, who preceded her in death, found the love of his life with his "Suzie Q" and embarked on a journey of 46 years of love, laughter and tears. They raised five children together and did so with strength, courage and faith. Mama was the absolute best cook and baker in the world. Her fried chicken, homemade biscuits and all of the wonderful desserts she made were the delight of everyone who had the privilege to partake. She was also an accomplished seamstress and pianist. She was a faithful member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Belews Creek, NC., and played the piano there for over 30 years, until her health would no longer allow. Mama was a warm and social person who never met a stranger. Her quick smile and tickled laughter easily drew people into conversations with her and had you telling her your life story before you knew it. Left behind to cherish her memory are her adoring children; Danette Lyles and husband Jerry, Marla Parham and husband Bud, Stan Dunlap and wife Penny, Melissa Robertson and husband Jimmy and Glenn Dunlap. She is also survived by her three grandchildren whom she spoiled endlessly; Shea Rice and husband Jason, Matthew Dunlap, Courtney Martin and husband Michael and her great-grandchildren; Spencer Calloway, Alana Rice, Kamden Rice, Carter Martin and great grandchild on the way, Baby Martin. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. There will be a private, graveside service on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. Memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, in care of Janet Marsh, 5200 Oakview Drive, Belews Creek, NC 27009. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. Rest in peace sweet Mama.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.