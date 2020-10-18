COX, Martha Anne Tally
September 20, 1937 - October 15, 2020
WALNUT COVE
Martha Anne Tally Cox, 83, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Martha was born in Forsyth County on September 20, 1937 to the late Richard F. and Annie Crews Tally. She was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church, and was retired from the US Postal Service as Postmaster where she worked for 28 years. She loved animals, but her true passion and love was for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Tally.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Norman Gray Cox, 4 children, Steven Mark Cox, Scarlett Cox Jackson (Keith), Mitchell Gray Cox (Mary), and Montgomery Guy Cox, 4 grandchildren, Ross Jackson, Lydia Jackson, Brady Cox, and Mamie Gray Cox, and a brother, Captain Bill Tally.
There will be an 11:00 AM Inurnment Service held on Monday October 19, 2020 at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Lord and Rev. Kevin Jasper officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy 8 S Germanton, NC 27016, or the Stokes County Humane Society, PO Box 102 Danbury, NC 27052.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.