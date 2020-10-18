Martin, Ann Tucker
September 14, 1940 - October 14, 2020
Ann Tucker Martin, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Charles Conrad and Annie Sue Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Tucker, and her beloved K9 companion, "Rowdy." She is survived by her children, Randy (Kelly) Martin, Wendy Parker, and Sandy (Melissa) Martin; grandchildren Matthew Parker, Kayla Martin, Kyle (Lauren Stone) Martin, and Konard Martin; step-grandchildren, Zachary Mayes, and Aaron Mayes; sister, Betty Key; brother, Samuel (Brenda) Tucker; sister-in-law, Jewell Tucker; several nieces, and nephews; and her beloved babies Reece and Finnlea Alice Beamer. Ms. Martin was a member of Mtn. View Baptist Church. She loved her church, her grandchildren, watching hummingbirds, and working in her flowers. There will be a graveside service held at Mtn. View Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. The family would like to thank Ann's Sunday school class and her faithful neighbors for the love shown to Ann. Memorial may be made to Humane Society of Wilkes, 208 S. Bridge St., Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.