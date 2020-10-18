Rossignol, Adrienne Lynn



July 12, 1976 - October 12, 2020



Adrienne Lynn (Scharff) Rossignol, also fondly known as Dre or Little Eddie, entered eternal life on Monday, October 12th, 2020. Her spirit is carried on by her two adult children, Bryce and Kyleigh Rossignol, her mother Cheryl Scharff, her sister Leigh Scharff Epps (husband Tim Epps), her nephews Cooper and Finley Epps, and an extended family of relations and friends from all walks of life. She left us too early, at the young age of 44, but she left her mark with a lifetime of memories.



She came into the world with a bang, spending her childhood growing up in Lewisville, NC. She became restless with "adulting," so she enlisted in the US NAVY, and was a Hospital Corpsman for 5 years in Jacksonville, FL. She returned to the civilian world, dedicated to raising her kids as the CEO and Professional Mom of their household. She was deeply committed to ensuring their success in academics and a litany of extracurricular activities. Her family laid roots up and down the east coast: FL, GA, VA, and Raleigh and New Bern, NC. Regardless of where they called home, she was committed to supporting her family - she never missed a football game, a school milestone, and such…she was her kids' biggest fans. Once her kids were grown, she made sure her nephews felt her presence on the sidelines too - she was inducted into the soccer mom circuit instantly.



We would be remiss if we didn't mention the "Dre Law of Gravity." You felt it but you didn't necessarily understand it. She pulled you in with her magnetic smile, her boisterous laugh, her playfulness, and her infectious sparkle. She was irrefusable. She had the ability to connect with anyone on any level – she never met a stranger. She wanted to serve with purpose to those that needed a boost, almost to a fault because she didn't prioritize herself when she needed it most. She supported her fellow Navy men and women, cared for those suffering from Hurricane Florence that lost their homes while sheltered, she cheered up and advocated for many teens while she worked in the school system, she comforted and enabled those in need of welfare benefits, she was always her sister's wingman, she was a "steel magnolia" of support when her mother became widowed, she became a constant companion to her 98-year old grandmother in her final months with us… she served as friend and counsel, caregiver and mother. She was the only "party favor" you ever needed as she fluttered her mad social skills from wall to wall of the room. She was engaging, she was playful, she was relentless with her love for her friends and family – this was her very own gravity pull.



Everyone who knows her should celebrate her in their own way, whether that be raising a glass in her honor, playing a competitive game of foosball or spades, Rock Paper Scissors with your kids, pranking your co-workers, singing a Patsy Cline song, going to a local venue with some live music, making a batch of chicken bog to share on football Sunday, or just laughing out loud (really loud, like breaking glass loud) about a memory you have shared together. Tell the stories and let the sparkle live on.



She is reunited with her father, Eddie Scharff, who will enjoy teaching their fellow Angels the art of pranks, sparkle, and all things UNC.



Instead of flowers, Dre would want you to do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her honor. She loved to make people smile, and we hope you emulate her sparkle and contagious smile back into this universe. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Lewisville, NC on Saturday, November 14th. There will be a second celebration at her home away from home in New Bern, NC on Sunday, November 15th.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.