Snider, Jr., Vernie Reitzel
October 5, 1935 - October 10, 2020
Vernie Reitzel Snider, Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Vonda Tucker Snider.
A native of Winston-Salem, Reitzel was born on October 5, 1935 to Virginia Hauser Snider and Vernie Reitzel Snider, Sr. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School and received his undergraduate degree from Davidson College in 1957. At Davidson, he was Chief Judge of the Court of Control, regimental Commander of the Army ROTC and captain of the wrestling team.
Those who knew Reitzel, knew how much he loved and cherished his family. His genuine affection for Vonda, his five children and their spouses, and later in life his grandchildren, could not be overlooked. For Reitzel, nothing was more important than family.
An officer in the ROTC, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army, stationed at Fort Devens, MA. Upon his discharge in 1959, he moved to Charlotte and made his home in the Queen City. He started his professional career in insurance and financial planning before founding Synco, Inc., a real estate investment and management company, in 1971.
Some of his proudest contributions to the City included restoring the historic landmark building at 112 South Tryon, returning the original brass entry doors that still stand today. With Reitzel at the helm, Synco was also a leader in the renewal of historic Fourth Ward, developing Hackberry Place and Hackberry Court and renovating The Poplar condominiums. He collaborated with his close friend Hugh McColl and NCNB who were instrumental in facilitating that venture. Reitzel relished making real estate deals and made many of them throughout his long career, including the Colony Apartment site which he acquired in 1976 and was in the process of redeveloping at the time of his passing. The company and his family look forward to celebrating his legacy when the new Colony opens its doors to the Charlotte community in the coming years.
A life-long learner, avid reader and history buff, Reitzel proudly established the Snider Family Motto "Semper Discentes" (Always Learning). He especially loved American presidential history and was a self-proclaimed Anglophile with Lord Nelson and Churchill playing a central role in many of his studies. He was known to spend hours in museums, reading exhibit captions into a Dictaphone for later enjoyment.
As a progressive Charlottean, he joined community leaders early in his career to spearhead efforts to advocate for equal economic opportunity and to end discrimination. In 1969 he received the Brotherhood Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews (now known as National Conference for Community and Justice.)
In addition to his wife, Vonda, Reitzel is survived by his five children and their spouses, all residing in Charlotte: David Snider and Jeff Hall, John and Melissa Snider, Slates and Johanna Snider, Jennings and Ashley Snider and Jessie and Alston Mann; six grandchildren, Olivia, Randall, Everett, Haynes, Hill, Reitzel and two more on the way; his brother, Jennings Snider, his wife Linda, and their children; and close family friends Rocio and Narcy Aguilera and their children Alexander and Matteo.
A family service was held 10:30 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Davidson Trust at Davidson College, P.O. Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28036 or to any worthy cause that would bring joy to the donor.
