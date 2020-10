Lentz



Lexington - Doris Lentz passed away 10/14/2020 at WFUBMC Cancer Center. She was born 05/30/1953. Funeral service Monday, October 19 at 2 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons Clemmons. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.