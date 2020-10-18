Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Jeffries Hamlett
Hamlett, Jane Jeffries

January 14, 1925 - October 13, 2020

Winston Salem. Jane Hamlett, 95, passed away at Clemmons Village 1 Assisted Living Facility after her long battle with dementia.

She is survived by her son Charles (Shirley), her daughter Beverly, her grandsons David (Denise) and Richard, and her great granddaughter Kristen Noelle.

Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at Clemmons Village 1 and Mt. Valley Hospice, and especially to her loving private caregivers Misty, Crystal and Brooke Dawson who all took such wonderful care of her over the past 5 years.

She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Yanceyville, NC along with her parents and several siblings.

Wrenn-Yeatts

877 Main St Yanceyville, NC 27329
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.