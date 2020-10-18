Tise, Margaret



November 25, 1924 - October 9, 2020



Julia Margaret Roberts Tise, 95, daughter of Elbert and Lenora Roberts, died on October 9, 2020 after years of declining health. She was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem and a proud graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, Class of 1942. Margaret was an early employee of Piedmont Airlines where she worked as an administrative assistant. She was a talented artist who produced many beautiful paintings and drawings. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Ernest Allan Tise, sister, Betty Godfrey, and brother, Lawrence Roberts.



She is survived by her son, Allan Brandon Tise of Wilmington, North Carolina; a daughter, Suzanne Tise-Isore and husband, Jean-Claude, of Paris, France; three grandchildren, Eric Tise of Louisville, Colorado, Josephine Isore of Beverly Hills, California and William Isore of Paris, France. She is also survived by her nephew, John Reaves and wife, Teresa, of Winston-Salem and a niece, Julia Ann Fredericks and husband, Tom, of Winston-Salem.



There will be a private family ceremony in the future.



Salem Funeral & Cremation



2951 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.