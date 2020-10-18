Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alexander Robert Tribble
Tribble, Alexander Robert

June 8, 2001 - October 15, 2020

Alexander Robert Tribble, 19, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born June 8, 2001 in Forsyth County to Robert Christopher and Jan Williams Tribble. Alex attended Summit School and Forsyth Country Day School. He enjoyed reading, gaming, learning new things and loved his dog, "Luna." Preceding him in death was his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Tribble and his maternal grandparents, James and Jean Williams. Surviving are his parents, Chris and Jan Tribble; sister, Sydney Tribble; paternal grandfather, Robert "Bob" Tribble; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)-North Carolina Chapter, 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-430 Raleigh, NC 27617. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Tribble. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway W-S, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.