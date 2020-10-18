Tribble, Alexander Robert
June 8, 2001 - October 15, 2020
Alexander Robert Tribble, 19, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born June 8, 2001 in Forsyth County to Robert Christopher and Jan Williams Tribble. Alex attended Summit School and Forsyth Country Day School. He enjoyed reading, gaming, learning new things and loved his dog, "Luna." Preceding him in death was his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Tribble and his maternal grandparents, James and Jean Williams. Surviving are his parents, Chris and Jan Tribble; sister, Sydney Tribble; paternal grandfather, Robert "Bob" Tribble; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)-North Carolina Chapter, 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-430 Raleigh, NC 27617. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Tribble. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway W-S, NC 27103
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.