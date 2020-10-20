Flynn, Jimmy C.
January 21, 1936 - October 15, 2020
Mr. Jimmy C. Flynn, 84, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. He was born in Surry County to the late Thomas Plase Flynn and Ethel Cook Flynn on January 21, 1936. He served his country with The United States Navy. After the military, he served briefly as a Winston-Salem Police Officer. He retired from Champion Industries, then worked for Tanglewood. Jimmy enjoyed camping, going on bus tours and music festivals, especially MerleFest. He loved his family and friends, and especially his beloved dog "Wormy". Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Elms and Trellis Supportive Care for their kindness during this time. Jimmy is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Betty M. Flynn; 3 children, Sonia Morris, Terri Bailey and Jimmy "Butch" Flynn, Jr. (Anna); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Flynn (Lily); sister, Gloria Byrd (Glen). An inurnment graveside will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.