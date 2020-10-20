Menu
Submit an Obituary
Vivian Jane Cummings
Cummings, Vivian Jane

November 8, 1936 - October 17, 2020

Mrs. Vivian Jane Cummings, 83, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Clemmons Village 1. She was born on November 8, 1936 to Delma Daily Williams and Hardy Elisha Williams in Quanah, TX. Vivian was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church where she attended regularly until the decline in her health. Vivian cared for so many children in her life; eventually she opened her own childcare business, Lollipop Daycare. She never judged and always loved with her whole heart and soul. She was also a talented seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Cummings; daughter, Melinda Snow; brothers, John and James Williams; and sisters, Myrtle Baily and Rebecca Kitrell. Surviving are her children, Rhonda Sulier (Jim), Lucinda Westmoreland (Ricky), and Willie Cummings (Karen), son-in-law, Keith Snow; grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Alisha, Amy, Jacob, Ashley, Krista and Zack; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Larue Beal; and a special nephew, David Fine. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery by Reverend Kent Hogan. The family would like to thank the staff of Clemmons Village 1 for the loving care that they provided to our precious mother. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Sorry to hear of your loss of a very special family member You have our greatest sympathy. GOD BLESS ALL.
Jake n Andy Crotts
October 19, 2020
Love and prayers to all the family.
Vickie H Livengood (Ma)
October 19, 2020
The love of friends and family are with you during this time of grief. Vivian was a wonderful mother and opened her home to so many children. She always had an open seat at her table and a good night hug for any friends that were spending the night. I recall lots of fun and laughter in her home and I feel blessed that I got to be a part of it as Rhonda’s friend. I’m sure Vivian is with her beautiful daughter Melinda now and her sweet husband Willie♥♥
Donna Simpson
Friend
October 19, 2020