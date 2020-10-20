Long, Jr., E. G. "Greek"
May 15, 1925 - October 18, 2020
E. G. ("Greek") Long, Jr., 95, of Tobaccoville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Village Care of King. He was born in Forsyth County to Ernest Gaston and Alice Hendrix Long. He grew up in the Dozier community and was a graduate of Old Richmond High School, Class of 1943.
After high school, he worked for Shouse and Shoaf Grocery. During World War II, he worked at the Carbon Plant in Winston-Salem to aid in the war effort. After World War II, he worked at Western Electric. Seeking a job where he could be outside, he began work at Dr. Pepper Bottling Company as a route salesman, and retired in 1988 as Office Manager with 41 years of service from Pepsi Cola. In retirement, Greek worked in security for Budd Group at Westinghouse and Deere-Hitachi.
Greek joined the Old Richmond Volunteer Fire Department in 1955, serving as Chief from 1974-1985. He served as treasurer of the department for 40 years, and retired with 60 years of service in December, 2015. He also served as President of the Forsyth County Volunteer Firemen's Association four times. Greek was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2005 by Governor Mike Easley for his dedication and service to the community.
Greek loved sports, especially baseball and basketball which he played in school. He was the last surviving member of the 1942-1943 Old Richmond High School State Championship basketball team. His favorite baseball team was the Atlanta Braves.
He joined Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church as a youth, and moved his membership to Tabernacle United Methodist Church in 1958. He served in numerous capacities there during the years including Lay Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher. Greek was active in the United Methodist Men, serving as treasurer for 32 years and receiving a Life Membership when he retired from that position due to his health.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lester Long, Hugh ("Hop") Long, and Archie (Bud) Long; four sisters, Lola Waller, Ruth Norman, Jewel Davis, and Cleo Butner; and an infant granddaughter, Allison Beth Johnson.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Speas, on December 22, 1943. After 76 years of marriage, they were able to stay together when they moved to Village Care in August of this year. She survives, along with their daughter Amy Johnson (Paul), granddaughter Jill Koppenheffer (A.J.), and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Karley Koppenheffer, all of Tobaccoville. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Faye Turner, of Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be an open visitation at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Road Chapel, on Tuesday, October 20, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery in Tobaccoville with Rev. Lonnie Pittman, Rev. David Raiford, and Rev. Rick Speas officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Long, 4023 Reid Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 or to the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Box 68, Bahama, NC 27503.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Village Care of King for their loving support and care during this time. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.