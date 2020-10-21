Twitty, Robert Wayne
August 1, 1962 - October 15, 2020
Lieutenant Robert W. Twitty, 58, was born August 1, 1962 and departed this earthly life on October 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.