Hatcher, Evelyn Huie
October 2, 1937 - October 19, 2020
Mrs. Evelyn H. Hatcher, 83, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. She was born in the Dehart Community of Wilkes County on October 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Robert and Mamie Huie. She loved watching birds, painting and spending time with her family. Our loss is Heaven's gain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hatcher; a daughter, Lori Easter Harrington; six brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Janet Cooper of Germanton and Karen Holt (Monty) of Winston-Salem; a granddaughter, Angie McCoy (Kevin); and a great-grandchild, Olivia McCoy. She is also survived by a brother, Fred Huie; a sister, Rosalee Barnette; and a special niece, Wanda Warden. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall with Rev. Gary Styers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank Trinity Elms for the loving care they provided for 2 ½ years. She was happy there and we will always consider them family.
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.