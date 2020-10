Parkyn, Sylvia Fay Bicksler



May 27, 1943 - October 13, 2020



Sylvia was born in Penn Yan, NY to Harris and Nellie Bicksler, who, along with her brother Donn, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Koontz, son Dwan, sister-in-law Cathy Bicksler, niece Cathy LaValle (Pete), grand-niece Amelia Pate, her extended family, and her beloved cats Licky and Buster. There will be no service at this time.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.