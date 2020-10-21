Gravitt, Joice Lewis
July 5, 1936 - October 19, 2020
GRAVITT
KING
Joice Lewis Gravitt, 84, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at her home.
Joice was born on July 5, 1936 in Stokes County to the late Claxton A. and Ruby Rutledge Lewis. She was retired from the Stokes County School System and was a member of Cappella Church of Christ. Joice was very involved with her church and loved her church family.
In addition to her parents, Joice was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Berrier; and her brother, Don Lewis.
Joice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Harold Gravitt; 2 children, Amy Parker (Phil), and Van Gravitt (Sara); 3 grandchildren, Thomas Gravitt (Kayla), David Gravitt, and Matthew Parker (Megan); 1 great-grandchild, Avett Parker; and her special caregivers, Angie Willard, Jordan Cheek, Lauren Roden, and Beverly Scott.
There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Capella Church of Christ with Rev. Donald Davis and Rev. Jim Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Capella Church of Christ Cemetery Fund: 1187 Flat Shoals Rd., King, NC 27021.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gravitt family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.