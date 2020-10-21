Fulp, James "Jake" Edward
May 9, 1930 - October 13, 2020
James "Jake" Edward Fulp, who was born in Walkertown, North Carolina on May 9, 1930 to Yancy Marion Fulp and Ludie Salena Adams, passed away October 13, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
He married Marie Adams in 1950, right before he deployed to serve his Country in the Korean Conflict. His service continued until 1970, at which time he retired as a CW04.
After his military career, Jake worked at (and retired from) New Mexico State University. He then went on to have a successful career in the real estate business before officially retiring for the third time.
After his final retirement, he loved camping with his RV Club and taking trips to North Carolina and Texas to visit family. He was particularly proud of his many Old West collectibles in his Barn of Treasures.
Jake is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jewell Scott and Faye Rominger.
He is survived by his loving wife Marie; his two sons with their wives, James E. Fulp Jr. and Mary, David Wayne Fulp and Renée; his brother Bruce Fulp, and his sister Patricia Jackson, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved and touched deeply.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces.
The funeral is at Forsyth Memorial Park, Winston-Salem, NC on Thursday 22nd of October at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.