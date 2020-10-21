Livengood, James Alvin
July 21, 1929 - October 17, 2020
James Alvin Livengood, Sr., 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 17 at Forsyth Medical Center. Alvin was born on July 21, 1929 to Crawford and Rachel Livengood in Forsyth County.
Alvin worked 39 years at Western Electric. He was a long-time volunteer firefighter with the Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief, member of the Board of Directors, and helped to start the Rescue Squad. He was a devoted member of Mt. Tabor UMC, where he was a head usher, member of United Methodist Men, led the Disaster Relief Ministries, and volunteered as a Boy Scout Troop leader.
Along with his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chris Cass; daughter, Diane Fox and husband Don; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Crews. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Thelma Penland Livengood; sons, Jeff Livengood and wife Marianne, and Jamie Livengood; daughter, Carolyn Cass; six grandchildren, Leigh Matiunas, Sarah Cass, David Fox, Sarah Livengood, Jacob Livengood, and Rachel Livengood; four great-grandchildren; additional family includes his brother Bill Livengood and wife Dot and their son Douglas.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.