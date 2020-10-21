Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gilmer McAlister Cox
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1929
DIED
October 19, 2020
Cox, Gilmer McAlister

April 11, 1929 - October 19, 2020

Boonville

Rev. Gilmer McAlister Cox, 91, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health & Rehab. Mr. Cox was born April 11, 1929 in Randolph County to Thomas and Cornelia Cockman Cox. He owned and operated Gilmer Cox Electric for many years and also served as a minister for 60 years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cox was preceded in death by a son, Bengy Gilmer Cox; a son-in-law, Tim Lineberry; sisters, Leta Smith, Ardith Walker, and Geneva Brady; and brothers, Anderson, Hilton, and Eugene Cox. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol Brown Cox; daughter, Tina Lineberry; daughter-in-law, Rainy Cox; two grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Stroud and James (Lacy) Lineberry; eight great-grandchildren, Livia, Faith, Logan, Gwynn, Theia, and Blair Stroud and Micah and Jace Lineberry.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Josh Williams officiating. The family will be available from 10:00 to 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 2:30PM at Holly Springs Friends Church in Ramseur that afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Springs Friends Church, 2938 Holly Spring Rd., Ramseur, NC 27316 or to Pilot View Church, 3225 Pilot View Church Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Pruitt Health for the loving care given to Mr. Cox.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cox family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Oct
23
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Holly Springs Friends Church
, Ramseur, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Always enjoyed the pleasure of talking with Gilmer when he visited Holly Spring Friends meeting!
Ira McGee
October 20, 2020
so sorry to hear about gilmer. he's under god's wings now. he's not suffering no more. god bless you during these times, we know what your going through. let us know if we can do anything. bea and debra . god bless
debra hobson steelman
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sympathy to family and friends
Wanda Johnson
October 20, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of this news. May good memories bless this time of loss.
Clarke and Judy Shugart
October 20, 2020
Gilmer has been our family friend for many years. He will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. Sending love and sympathy to the family. May we all find comfort in our treasured memories of him.
Trish Rupard
Friend
October 20, 2020