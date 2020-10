Wilson



Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Ms. Santra Wilson will be held today, October 22, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Douthit's. A private service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 and interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. (Douthit's)



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.