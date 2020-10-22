Shaw, Jr., Orrin Dale



February 13, 1943 - October 20, 2020



Boonville



Mr. Orrin Dale Shaw, Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Hospital. Mr. Shaw was born February 13, 1943 in Newport News, VA to the late Orrin Dale and Annie Bryant Shaw. He enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and watching sports. Mr. Shaw worked for Jefferson Pilot and later retired from Flow Motors.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marsha Sanders Shaw; four children, Ann Marie (Jay) Wasson, Julie Shaw, Jeannie Bumgarner, and David Shaw (Carol Macioce); and four grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) Wasson, Nathaniel Wasson, and Austin and Maggie Bumgarner.



A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville School Backpack Program, 232 E. Main St., Boonville, NC 27011.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Nathaniel Wasson, Linda Poindexter, the nursing staff of Hugh Chatham Hospital and Yadkin Valley Home Health for the loving care given to Mr. Shaw.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shaw family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.