Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Orrin Dale Shaw Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1943
DIED
October 20, 2020
Shaw, Jr., Orrin Dale

February 13, 1943 - October 20, 2020

Boonville

Mr. Orrin Dale Shaw, Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Hospital. Mr. Shaw was born February 13, 1943 in Newport News, VA to the late Orrin Dale and Annie Bryant Shaw. He enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and watching sports. Mr. Shaw worked for Jefferson Pilot and later retired from Flow Motors.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marsha Sanders Shaw; four children, Ann Marie (Jay) Wasson, Julie Shaw, Jeannie Bumgarner, and David Shaw (Carol Macioce); and four grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) Wasson, Nathaniel Wasson, and Austin and Maggie Bumgarner.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville School Backpack Program, 232 E. Main St., Boonville, NC 27011.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Nathaniel Wasson, Linda Poindexter, the nursing staff of Hugh Chatham Hospital and Yadkin Valley Home Health for the loving care given to Mr. Shaw.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shaw family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Lifting up all the Shaw family in prayer in the loss of your husband, father, and grandfather
Emmy Bullin
October 21, 2020
Maggie and Austin, we are so sorry for the loss of your Grandfather, wanted you to know we are thinking of you and love you. Benny and Nellie
Nellie and Benny Norman
Friend
October 21, 2020
Ann, I wanted you to know I was sorry to hear that your Dad had passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sandy Martin
Friend
October 21, 2020
sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Orrin was a good friend and classmate. Please accept our sympathy to all.
Linda Crissman
Classmate
October 21, 2020