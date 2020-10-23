Cornatzer, Jo Ann Speaks
December 7, 1932 - October 21, 2020
Jo Ann Speaks Cornatzer, 87, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1932 to the late Toy Lee Speaks, Sr. and Mamie Wilson Speaks. Jo Ann was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church and attended until she was unable to do so. She worked almost 37 years at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raford Speaks, Toy Lee Speaks, Jr., Eugene Speaks and Douglas Speaks. Jo Ann leaves behind her devoted husband of 69 years, Roy Lee Cornatzer, Jr.; two children, Vickie Linville (David) and Ricky Cornatzer (Frances); three grandchildren, Laura Clark (Daniel), Avery Cornatzer and Jackson Cornatzer; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Clark and Ava Clark; brother, Harold Speaks (Vennie); Cody Brewster whom she loved as her own; as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park, with Rev. Justin Hernandez officiating. The family would like to thank all the caregivers that were so kind and compassionate to Jo Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Senior Services, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
