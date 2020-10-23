Menu
Mark Joseph Duryea
1988 - 2020
Duryea, Mark Joseph

August 22, 1988 - October 16, 2020

Mr. Mark Joseph Duryea, 32, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County to Charles Duryea and Barbara Knox Duryea on August 22, 1988. Mark worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Parr Investments. He loved to fish and spend time at the beach. He is survived by his fiancée, Mariah Nelson, and their beloved pets, Denali, Squirrel and Ophelia; mother, Barbara Knox Duryea of Winston-Salem; father, Charles Duryea (Maricia) of Pfafftown; sister, Michelle Duryea Boles (Darrell) of Winston-Salem; grandmothers, Nancy Knox and Ruth Duryea, both from upstate New York; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to Covid restrictions there will not be a service at this time.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
