Duryea, Mark Joseph



August 22, 1988 - October 16, 2020



Mr. Mark Joseph Duryea, 32, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County to Charles Duryea and Barbara Knox Duryea on August 22, 1988. Mark worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Parr Investments. He loved to fish and spend time at the beach. He is survived by his fiancée, Mariah Nelson, and their beloved pets, Denali, Squirrel and Ophelia; mother, Barbara Knox Duryea of Winston-Salem; father, Charles Duryea (Maricia) of Pfafftown; sister, Michelle Duryea Boles (Darrell) of Winston-Salem; grandmothers, Nancy Knox and Ruth Duryea, both from upstate New York; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to Covid restrictions there will not be a service at this time.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel



3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.