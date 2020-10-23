Spaugh, David Raymond
April 29, 1958 - October 19, 2020
David Raymond Spaugh, 62, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Winston-Salem on April 29, 1958, to the late Warren G. Spaugh and Doris Reid Spaugh. He grew up in Tobaccoville and attended Pfafftown Christian Church. He graduated from North Forsyth High School. David and Phyllis knew each other growing up and on August 24, 1985, they married. Their family grew with a son and daughter, Cory and Jennifer. They were his pride and joy and he was unbelievably proud of them. He was a gentle, kind, and loving man with a burning love and passion for his family. He was constant and unwavering in his support and encouragement. He was always an ear to talk to and a voice of reason. He attended ball games, dance recitals, and school events and enjoyed watching his children do what they love. He had a heart for people and passion for helping others, evident by his 45 years of service with Harris Teeter. His career allowed him to help others daily. He met many people, from customers to co-workers. While he truly cared for Harris Teeter and loved his job, he always thought the people were what made it so special. During his time with Harris Teeter he created life-long friendships with those special people. He lived a blessed life. David adored his family, especially his granddaughter, Elizabeth, his friends, and time outside working on the farm, tractor rides, gardening, his church family at Faith United Methodist Church, and sports. You could always count on him to be cheering for his Dallas Cowboys and Tarheels.
David was preceded in death by his son, Cory Spaugh; parents, Warren and Doris Spaugh; and father-in-law, Alton Boger. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Spaugh; daughter, Jennifer Woller (Aaron); granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Woller; brother, Randy Spaugh (Margaret); niece, Mara Moye; nephew, Jonas Spaugh; mother-in-law, Jane Boger; and cousin, Judy Griffin.
There will be a celebration of David's life conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Pfafftown Christian Cemetery, Community Church Rd., Pfafftown, NC 27040. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 1645 Griffin Rd, Rural Hall, NC 27045, or to the American Heart Association
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.