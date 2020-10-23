Hockaday, Mrs. Flora Mae Smith
July 26, 1931 - October 20, 2020
Mrs. Flora Mae Hockaday, 89, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born July 26, 1931 in Davie County to John Odell and Mildred Allen Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurmond; her parents; brothers, Wayne and Glen and her sister, Nancy Howell. Surviving is her brother, Willie Gray Smith; her sister, Annie Howell and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. A private graveside service will be held at Macedonia Moravian Church Graveyard. Flora Mae loved her Lord and had a servant's heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Moravian Church, 700 NC 801 N., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
. The family would like to thank all those who helped care for her.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.