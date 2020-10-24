McLester, Jerry Lane



August 4, 1944 - October 21, 2020



Jerry Lane McLester passed away on October 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem. He was born in Mooresville on August 4, 1944 to the late Clarence and Annie McLester. Jerry proudly served his country in the US Air Force for 4 years. He worked for 16 years as the store manager at Food Lion. Jerry then went to work as a food broker until his retirement.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 4 brothers. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Sharon B. Wagoner McLester; stepson, Scott (Carrie) Wagoner; step grandson, Tanner Wagoner; sister, Carol (Eric) Schachtschneider and many nieces, nephews, family members, neighbors, and friends.



Jerry's easy-going personality made him a friend to all. He will truly be missed by those who knew him.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26th at 11am at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10am. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.