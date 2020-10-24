Sain, Betty Jean Angel
March 31, 1933 - October 21, 2020
LEWISVILLE – Betty Jean Angel Sain, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Betty was born in Forsyth County on March 31, 1933 to the late John Wesley Angel and Linnie Mae Smith Angel. She retired from Dillard Paper Company and was a member of Lewisville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 36 years. Betty was a true survivor. After contracting Polio at the age of 16 and being told she would never walk again, she fought hard and successfully overcame her illness and was able to walk again. Betty, along with her husband John, enjoyed gardening and preparing foods by freezing and canning their harvests. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Sanford Sain; and one brother, Bill Angel. Surviving family includes her children, Teresa Ball of Winston-Salem and Terry Sain and wife Kim of Holly Springs; sister, Peggy Ingram and husband Vernon of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Kathryn and Will; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Lewisville Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Bill Messer and Rev. Jo Bjorling officiating. Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Salemtowne for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
