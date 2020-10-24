Orrell, Lucille Foster
September 27, 1920 - October 22, 2020
Mrs. Lucille Foster Orrell, 100, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1920 in Davie County to George Leopard and Ella Barney Foster. A private graveside service will be held at Mocks United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.