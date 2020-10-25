Tucker, Bonnie Ruth Spaugh
November 21, 1952 - October 15, 2020
Mrs. Bonnie Ruth Spaugh Tucker, 67, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully in her home on October 15, 2020. Her family rejoices in knowing she has entered the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Bonnie was born in Forsyth County on November 21, 1952. A graduate of West Forsyth's Class of '71, she went on to serve as a healthcare worker. Bonnie's greatest joy has been devoting herself to the love and care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Wilma Spaugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Jerry Tucker; two daughters, Amanda Fleming (Michael) and Hollie Gomez (Justin); five grandchildren, Ashton, Ava Lynn and Grayson Fleming and Samuel and Luke Gomez; three sisters, Shirley Warden (James), Karen Barney (Jerry), and Betty Sloop (Ben); two sisters-in-law, Cherry Smith and Linda Greene; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for family will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church and will be live-streamed on the New Philadelphia Moravian Church Facebook Page. Please observe the church's present guidelines concerning COVID-19 if you plan to attend the service which include wearing a mask and social distancing. In Lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions for Bonnie can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Music Fund at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Tucker. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.