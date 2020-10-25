Menu
Stephen Frederick Moore
Moore, Stephen Frederick

July 5, 1940 - October 21, 2020

Stephen Frederick Moore, 80, passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at his home.

Steve was born July 5, 1940 in Winston-Salem to the late Gladys and Fred Moore. He enjoyed a long career of 32 years with RJ Reynolds. Steve was a loving husband, father and "Paw Paw." His grandson, Nathan, was the light of his life.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Moore; daughter, Sherri Ashby and husband Danny; grandson, Nathan Ashby, and his sister, Doris Moore.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
