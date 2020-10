Key



Gastonia - Julia Hill Key, 62, died on Oct. 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM on Oct. 25 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 AM on Oct. 26 at the Parklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.