Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Maurice "Mickey" Flack Sr.
Flack, Sr, Richard "Mickey" Maurice

April 12, 1933 - October 14, 2020

Richard Maurice Flack, Sr., 87, went to the Lord October 14, 2020. Mickey served in the Navy during the Korean War. After serving, he entered the private sector working for Western Electric. With other engineers, he helped design the first anti-ballistic missile in White Sands, New Mexico. His work took him from Pennsylvania to El Paso until he settled in Winston-Salem. He is survived by his seven children: Colleen Gillespie; Mellisa (Steve) Snodgrass; Denise (Dale) Livengood; Leslie (William) Pontin; Richard Maurice Flack, Jr.; Julie (Mike) Casstevens; John Blossom Flack; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him, "Grandpap." He was preceded in death his parents; Esther and George Flack; William "Bill" and Peggy Flack and his grandson, Ian Flack. A memorial will be set for next spring. The Lord will hold him in the palm of His hand until we meet again. Any contributions should be made to Parkinson,s disease or Hospice in the name of Janean and Richard Flack, Sr.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.