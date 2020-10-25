Flack, Sr, Richard "Mickey" Maurice



April 12, 1933 - October 14, 2020



Richard Maurice Flack, Sr., 87, went to the Lord October 14, 2020. Mickey served in the Navy during the Korean War. After serving, he entered the private sector working for Western Electric. With other engineers, he helped design the first anti-ballistic missile in White Sands, New Mexico. His work took him from Pennsylvania to El Paso until he settled in Winston-Salem. He is survived by his seven children: Colleen Gillespie; Mellisa (Steve) Snodgrass; Denise (Dale) Livengood; Leslie (William) Pontin; Richard Maurice Flack, Jr.; Julie (Mike) Casstevens; John Blossom Flack; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him, "Grandpap." He was preceded in death his parents; Esther and George Flack; William "Bill" and Peggy Flack and his grandson, Ian Flack. A memorial will be set for next spring. The Lord will hold him in the palm of His hand until we meet again. Any contributions should be made to Parkinson,s disease or Hospice in the name of Janean and Richard Flack, Sr.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.