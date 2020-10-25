Jones, Peggy Jean Miller
October 18, 1934 - October 23, 2020
Mrs. Peggy Jean Miller Jones, 86, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Peggy was born in Forsyth County to the late Harry Miller and Katherine Phillips Miller on October 18, 1934. Peggy was a registered nurse that loved and worked in the medical field for over 40 years, she was the head nurse for Medical Park Hospital for over 30 of the 40 years. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, going to the beach and cats. She is survived by her husband, William Jones; sons, Darron Jones, Derek Jones (Debbie), Randy Jones and Gary Jones; grandchildren, Allen Jones (Diane), Janice Weidner (Michael), Christine deBogdan, Brandon Jones (Jillian), Bailey Jones and Sara Spahn; 11 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Dave Hagedorn officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.