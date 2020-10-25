Moffitt, Gregory "Gregg" Alan
March 8, 1955 - October 23, 2020
Mr. Gregory Alan Moffitt, 65, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Forsyth Co. on March 8, 1955, the son of the late Willard Edward Moffitt, Sr. and Ruth Holleman Moffitt. Gregg graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1973 and attended Wingate University. He was a member of United Baptist Church where he served as Minister of Music. Gregg retired from Casual Furniture World in 2019. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. Gregg is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan F. Moffitt; a son, Adam C. Moffitt (Amie); a daughter, Amber M. Bryant (Daniel); four grandchildren, Charles P. Moffitt, Davis W. Moffitt, Speer M. Bryant and Sullivan L. Bryant; a brother, W.E. "Eddie" Moffitt, Jr. (Gayle); a nephew, David E. Moffitt and a niece, Donna M. Holder. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at United Baptist Church with Rev. Will Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at United Baptist Church. The family respectfully asks that all social distancing protocols with masks be observed for the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
(Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.