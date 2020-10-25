Jones, William "Willie" Ernest
January 4, 1948 - October 23, 2020
Westfield-Jones, William "Willie" Jones, 72 of Westfield, NC went home to be with his maker on October 23, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his bedside.
William was born on January 4, 1948 in Surry County to the late Hobart Hardin Jones and Edna Jessup Jones. He was an ordained deacon and member of Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church for 43 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother James Robert Jones. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Becky Martin Jones, beloved daughter Lynn (Elder Jeff) Whitaker, loving grandchildren Logan (Katlynn) Whitaker and Kelsey Whitaker, two sisters Barbara Jean ( Dale) Goins, Patricia ( Darrell) Baker, one brother Wayne (JoAnn) Jones, five sisters-in-law Virginia Jones, Marie Fulp, Betty Young, Nancy Martin and Carolyn Martin and one brother-in-law Willie Stevens.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 26 at 2:00 pm at Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. Internment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and loved ones preceding the funeral service from 12:30 until 2:00 pm.
Donations may be made to Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church care of Lynn Whitaker, 1914 Hall Road, Westfield, NC 27053.
The family would like to express appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care during his illness.
Slate Funeral Home, King, NC is honored to serve the Jones family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.