Webster, III, Elmer Alonzo



September 16, 1946 - October 13, 2020



Elmer died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:03 in the afternoon from complications associated with COPD and Covid-19. He retired from Tyco Electronics and enjoyed fishing, classic cars, music, making people laugh, and time with his family. He was a servant of our Lord and he has gone to heaven where a place has been prepared for him. Elmer would want you to know that if Jesus Christ is not your Savior, then please ask someone about Him today.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Helen Duncan Webster and his brother, Don Paul Webster.



Elmer leaves behind his sister, Sue Webster Townsend, his niece Lisa (Ricky) Payne, his loving wife of 31 years Nancy and her son and daughter, Lee Collins and Janet (Mike) Randall respectively. Through them, he and Nancy were blessed with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren whom he loved and cherished as his own.



He is also survived by his first wife Suella Sanders Webster and their only son Todd (Melinda) Webster. Through Todd, he was able to love and enjoy three grandsons, Nikolas (Carmen), Mikah, and Isaak Webster, along with three great grandchildren, Nathan, Nadia, and baby Maddie Jo Webster.



The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and assistants in the Covid ICU at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center for their care, love and compassion towards Elmer and his family during his stay there. Each of you are a blessing and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices you make each day.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, please send food items or a monetary donation in his memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.