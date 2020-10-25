Spencer, Ann



May 13, 1928 - October 23, 2020



WINSTON-SALEM Mrs. Ann Fulton Lanier Spencer, 92, passed away October 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Danville, VA on May 13, 1928 – Mother's Day – to Ethel Fulton and William Adolphus Lanier. She graduated from St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, NC in 1947 and then from Salem College in 1949. She met the love of her life, John Kerr Spencer, Jr. (Johnny), while in Winston-Salem. They were married in 1951 until his death in 1988. They had three children: John Kerr Spencer III (Patty), Ann Lanier Spencer Munn and William Lanier Spencer (Christy); Six grandchildren: Leni and Cory Spencer, Spencer, Lanier, Kathleen Tarrant (Will) and Huntley Munn and one great grandchild, Landon Tarrant.



Ann lived an amazing life. Her love of people was her gift. All who knew her knew of her youthful spirit and joy for life. She made everyone she met feel like a lifelong friend and her children would laugh that she told every story with an accompanying history lesson. People all over town came to her when there was a question either about who someone or something was. She never let distance or time come between her and her friends, many who were childhood friends.



She was always active. She was devoted to volunteering in her community. She was a member of Old Town Club, The Junior League of Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Stroke Club, Board of Directors of the NC Stroke Association and Forsyth Hospital Board. She was also a lifelong member of the Westwood Garden Club, an avid bridge player and organizer of the weekly game(s). Ann was the first employee of the SNOB Shop in 1974. Though Covid kept her physically distant recently, she was the most beloved employee there to the very end. Many a voice mail ended with "I'm off to SNOB." It was said "She was our North Star, the single true constant" for so many.



A private graveside will be held in Salem Cemetery. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of donors choice.



Salem Funerals & Cremations



120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.