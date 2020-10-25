Webb, Billy Jackson
September 10, 1929 - October 22, 2020
At 91 years of age, Billy was called home after a brief struggle with COVID-19. Born and raised on a tobacco farm in White House TN, Billy came to Winston-Salem after his Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1948. On Christmas Day 1950 he began his truck driving career, first for McLean's and then Hennis Freight Lines – later Specter Redball. After the company closed in the early 80's, he went to work with the American Red Cross as a driver in their Distribution Department until his retirement in the mid 90's. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his older siblings, Bitsy, Buzz, Tom and Dot. He is survived by his eldest son Randy and his two daughters Erin and Amy and their husbands, his younger son Sam and his wife Janet and their daughter Jasmine; and his wife Barbara's two sisters, Carolyn Wilson and Doris Sheetz. A graveside ceremony celebrating Billy's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, located at 2730 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, with Rev. Doug Klein officiating. Family and friends are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.